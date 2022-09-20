BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are job opportunities in law enforcement. Boardman has a couple of different positions available, and they’re equally important to helping the department protect and serve.

The Boardman Police Department is accepting applications for a new police officer and for workers in the 911 dispatch center.

It’s authorized for 63 sworn police officers and around 18 dispatchers.

“We’re below our authorized strength in both areas and that’s why we’re doing the hiring,” said Sgt. Paul Grimes.

The department is holding an open house Monday for anyone interested in joining the department.

The dispatcher handles emergency calls for police, fire and EMS.

They get all the information about an emergency and dispatch help. Good communication skills are necessary. Those skills can’t be replaced, even though computers play an important role now.

“Well, it’s come a long way from just the person answering the phone with a notepad and a pen. There’s computer-aided dispatch. Our dispatchers actually dispatch for 13 Different agencies law enforcement, fire EMS,” Grimes said.

Qualifications include having a high school diploma and a good background.

Boardman is also hiring an entry-level police officer. It’s a patrol position initially, and a small portion could include looking for speeders, but the officer is also involved in maintaining the peace.

“We patrol the township we enforce traffic laws, other laws of the state of Ohio, we take complaints, do preliminary investigations and traffic crash investigations and so on and so forth,” Grimes said.

A police officer certification is required, but it is not required to take the civil service exam which will be Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The position can develop into one with more responsibilities — patrolling neighborhoods and upholding the law is important. It’s also a job that requires compassion.

“Obviously, every officer that gets hired goes through field training. And that’s one thing that we work on with all you have to be able to talk to people,” Grimes said.

An open house is scheduled for job seekers Monday, Sept. 26 from 7 p.m to 9 p.m. They’ll have plenty of details to help you apply. The department is also interested in meeting with anyone who wants to know their police department better.

Applications are also available for you to download at the township’s website.