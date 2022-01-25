CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Computers are an important part of our world. Canfield City has two open positions related to computers.

The city is adding two people to its IT department, which can handle any problems.

“If you’re outsourcing it, you may be waiting three, four hours for the simplest of fixes. So, having onsite it gets the problem resolved quickly,” said Canfield City Manager Wade Calhoun,

That helps to keep the system up and running so people can pay their utility bills, income tax, and even help direct the police and fire department to emergencies.

Canfield is hiring an IT technician. Basically, entry level to help people troubleshooting simple issues such as printing or logging in. It also needs a network and systems administrator to manage servers and do more of the backend work.

“Both positions, however, I would say is to have a drive to learn, and a drive to work. There’s a lot of technology here,” said Dom Rozzo, Canfield City IT manager.

Canfield’s network is used by the administration, public works, and even the police department. The dispatch center is an example of a city idea expanded to make it work best for everyone.

“Police cruisers that run around they have direct connections back to here. And the CAD (Computer Aided Dispatching) software interfaces directly with the cruisers so they can send calls to them,” Rozzo said.

The IT department keeps the systems up and running, and there’s plenty of excitement for a person with this type of knowledge to work for a city government.

“You’re kind of getting anything and everything. So, anything from those day-to-day interface issues to higher level infrastructure on the IT side,” Calhoun said.

Canfield is accepting applications for these positions for another three weeks and then it will give a civil service exam in late February. You can apply at canfield.gov. and that’s also where you will see information about the civil service exam.