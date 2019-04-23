JobsNow: Comfort Keepers helps older adults live independently at home Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Home care is one of the fastest-growing job segments around. Many older people want to stay in their homes as long as safely possible. Comfort Keepers, and its dedicated caregivers, provide services to make it work in the tri-county area.

The number of older Americans is growing. Surveys show most seniors want to be at home as long as possible. A caregiver can prolong that.

Comfort Keepers provides non-medical, in-home care and it's looking to hire more caregivers.

"We're looking for someone to go into the home and do these services that we provide," Dave Mirkin said. "Everything from companionship, to meal preparation, to help with personal hygiene, personal care."

Comfort Keepers hires STNAs and certified home health aides, but it will also hire people who show a love for this type of work. There are training programs to help you get state certified.

Lori King has been a caregiver for over 15 years, providing vital in-home services. She thinks caregivers also have to have a heart for treating clients like family.

"You want to be that person that turns on the light for them. A lot of clients are a little dim. By the time I leave, their day is brightened, so I did my job," King said.

You can find a work schedule that adapts to fit your needs.

"It's totally based on flexibility. We work 24 hours a day, so you tell us when you want to work," Mirkin said. "Work around your children's schedule, work around your husband's schedule and we'll make it work."

Comfort Keepers is holding a spring hiring fair on May 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you'd like more information. It's at their Youngstown location at 805 Mahoning Ave.

If you're ready to apply now, you can do that online or in person at the Youngstown location.

Comfort Keepers provides services in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.