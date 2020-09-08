JobsNOW: Classic Optical in Youngstown looking for workers ready to learn and grow

No experience is necessary, but if you have light manufacturing experience, it is helpful

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 2020 hasn’t looked the way any of us expected, but your career can come into focus with a new job.

There’s plenty to see at Classic Optical. It has been making glasses for 50 years. There’s also plenty of work, with over 20 openings.

“We are accepting entry-level positions. The main attribute is that they have the desire to grow and learn,” said Jo Kavanagh, HR manager.

The main position is for lens mounters. No experience is necessary, but if you have light manufacturing experience, it is helpful.

The stockroom pulls lenses and frames, which are then put into trays. Edgers cut the lenses to fit the frames, and that’s when the lens mounters begin their job.

“They take a cut lens and insert it into a frame and make sure everything is in alignment before it’s finally inspected,” said Tom Smith, senior operations manager.

“It’s teachable. We’ll teach you what you need to be proficient,” Kavanagh said.

Classic Optical was making 2,400 glasses a day in 2014. It’s around 7,000 a day now, which is over one million per year. Its goal is to reach 10,000 a day.

The orders are coming from medical plans, Medicaid contracts and e-commerce customers.

Classic Optical wants workers who are responsible, accountable and punctual. Its motto is, “We improve lives by improving sight.”

“We realize that sometimes these eyeglasses are going to end up in the hands of a small child, an elderly person who really, really needs those glasses to function. So we take that very seriously,” Smith said.

Classic Optical needs second and third shift workers mainly, but there are other positions available too, such as customer service representatives.

The company’s benefits package includes one free pair of glasses per year in addition to the pair that is included within the vision benefits.

You can apply online through Classic Optical’s website, in person at 3710 Belmont Ave. in Youngstown or over the phone at 330-759-8245 ext. 1395.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.

