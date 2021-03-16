JobsNOW: Classic Bakery looking for reliable sales clerks with positive energy

Classic Bakery is green right now with St. Patrick's Day goodies and it's also getting ready for Easter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Bakeries are busy right now ahead of St. Patrick’s Day and many people are already placing Easter orders. Classic Bakery needs some help in the front of the house, not the back where the baking is done. It’s a sweet job where you can find a recipe for success.

Walk into Classic Bakery and the stars of the show will always be the cakes, cookies, donuts and other baked treats.

But to get them, you need to give an order to a clerk. Classic Bakery is hiring sales clerks.

“A lot of the people that have been working with us with 15, 20, 30 years. It’s been a family business in the Valley for 60 years, so hopefully, that person wants to be a part of a family team,” said bakery manager Christine Neff.

Classic Bakery is green right now with St. Patrick’s Day goodies. It’s getting ready for Easter too. Days near holidays are hopping and the clerks are on their feet a lot.

“There’s isn’t any specific skill anybody needs to come through the door with, we can train for that. It’s just reliability is very important and a positive attitude,” Neff said.

The sales clerk works in the front of the store and does not participate in the baking, which is done in the back. They stock the store, keep it clean, take orders and ring people out.

“A lot of our customers know us by face and by name. So eventually, that would be a nice thing to add people to our team,” Neff said.

Communication skills and people skills are important. The work is part-time but can develop.

The sales clerk helps connect people with the classic cookies, specialty cakes and other items that can make their day or event so much better.

“Well, it is very, very nice that all of our customers, for the most part, grin and smile and laugh when they come into the store. That’s a blessing for all of us because we like to interact with our customers in that way,” Neff said.

You can fill out an application in person at Classic Bakery or give them a call at 330-726-1729. The shop is located at 7135 Tiffany Blvd. in Boardman.