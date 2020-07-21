JobsNow: Choffin looking to hire instructor with understanding of electric vehicles

Choffin needs an instructor who knows and can handle electric or hybrid vehicles

(WKBN) – General Motors is well on its way to an all-electric future, with a commitment to 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. That will lead to new types of jobs in the area and it already is.

Choffin Career and Technical Center is looking for someone to put them on the cutting edge.

Choffin has had a collision repair program for years, but now it wants to start a new program aimed more at Voltage Valley.

It needs an instructor who knows and can handle electric or hybrid vehicles.

“At least having that base knowledge of electric vehicle is what we’re going to focus on, so they have the diversity to go in any direction but the immediate needs are going to be the technician side of it,” said Mike Saville from Choffin.

Choffin envisions helping students understand electric theory and filling that niche with Lordstown Motors coming to town. That way, students could be ready for an entry-level job.

It’s a teaching position, but five years of industry experience can qualify you for a career tech license.

“It is a great option for someone coming out of industry that is looking to do something like education. Maybe bring some passions which they have for children and build on something they didn’t know they have,” Saville said.

Gary Boyce started working on cars in 1979 and became a master technician in 1985. He works at Sweeney Chevrolet and has taken 60 classes on advanced technologies for electric vehicles from GM, realizing that EV’s are the future.

“The days are numbered. You have your hobbyists or people that have their own cars to drive around, but they’re not going to be making gas engines forever,” Boyce said.

Choffin recognizes it too, and so does Sweeney. They’re working together, hoping this type of class will spur interest in electric vehicles and lead to a pipeline of future technicians.

Choffin wants to help its students get knowledge that others don’t have. The first step is finding an instructor.

“One of the biggest obstacles is just to broadcast this far and wide, showing what we want to do here. We want to create those technicians-level jobs, but we also want those entry-level jobs for Lordstown too,” Saville said.

If you’re interested, you can apply on the Youngstown City School District website.