GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A grandmother’s words stuck with the owner of Angels at Work Home Health. The words were “No one cares about you when you get older.” Ebony Hall took it to heart and has crafted a business around it.

Angels at Work Home Health in Girard has been providing vital services since 2019. It’s hiring full and part-time caregivers.

“We are a non-medical home care agency. We service individuals in their homes, and we particularly do activities of daily living. We help them out with assistance in that,” Hall said.

Tracy Nelder started as a caregiver, before being promoted. She demonstrates a personal care service such as light bathing, which caregivers provide. They can remind people to take medicine but as a non-medical agency, there are no passing pills or placing IVs.

“They have to have a passion for helping people, and then they also have to have one year of experience at an agency or facility,” Hall said.

Caregivers also need a driver’s license and insurance, plus will need to pass background and drug tests.

Angels at Work helps veterans, people recuperating from surgery, and others. Caregivers are in demand, because of a growing client base.

“Someone with great communication skills, as a plus someone that has empathy so they have to have empathy. They have to feel. They have to understand what the client is going through in order to do this job,” Hall said.

A job well done can get you on the Caregivers Wall of Fame. Angels at Home also promotes from within, and two caregivers have earned administrative roles. The caregiver has an important role that can touch someone’s life and even your own.

“I’m looking for the same individual that has that passion, that care, that concern and not just looking for a paycheck,” Hall said.

You can apply in person at 1601 Motor Inn Dr., Suite 240, Girard; send an email at contact@angelsatworkhomehealth.com; or give them a call at 330-781-5562.