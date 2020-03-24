JobsNow: Call center with work-at-home opportunities and flexible hours

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The first InfoCision call center had four people. Twenty years later — it looks similar because of the coronavirus — but the story is much different. InfoCision has plenty of work-at-home options with flexible hours.

COVID-19 has had an impact at InfoCision. The Austintown call center is normally bustling, but most of those workers are at home now.

Before this week, it had about 25% of its staff working half of their hours from home.

“At the beginning of this week, we’ve gotten an additional 65% of our staff to work from home and the goal is, by the end of the week, is to have 80% of our staff working from home. Obviously, on the phones,” Nichole Farmer said.

Technology is allowing them to do it. InfoCision has had a work-at-home division. That work has grown due to the virus.

“For us, it was just about getting the technology going, making sure everyone has the right equipment and software,” Farmer said. “So if they didn’t have that, we’ve been able to provide it for them.”

InfoCision is hiring. It has had a large influx of inbound work, meaning workers answer calls.

“We’re actually looking to hire, ideally, 100 people a week. The kind of sweet spot would be 80 people a week,” Farmer said.

The hiring process is completely virtual. So is the training, which takes about two weeks and can be in the morning or afternoon.

Then you’re taking calls on your own.

“Once you get through training, we could do part-time or full-time, day shift or afternoon shift. We even offer a split shift where you would work four hours in the morning and four hours in the evening.”

InfoCision has weekly pay. You could qualify for a weekly bonus and the benefits are competitive.

To apply, visit jobs.infocision.com or text IMCJobs to 313131.