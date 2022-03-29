(WKBN) – Sometimes you can be in the right field but maybe just in the wrong place. JobsNow could be the matchmaker. Tonight, we have details on an accounting job that could be a perfect fit for somebody and a great opportunity.

The Cafaro Company has openings in its corporate office. One is a unique position that combines accounting with overseeing investments. The company needs an investment accounting manager.

“So it’s a real unique position to have in our area and something that maybe accountants aren’t necessarily aware that this position is out there and really want to draw attention to that,” said Brad Nigh, Cafaro’s director of investments.

Cafaro works with investment managers and professionals throughout the United States to get their input. It has someone to do the investing. The investment accounting manager makes sure that what the company is told about these is what’s being invested in.

“So we’re looking for somebody that has about four to five years experience. We need somebody that’s familiar with tax forms such as K-1 and 1099s just to know what’s on those and how to incorporate those into accounting,” Nigh said.

Cafaro has the investment side. Think of it as balancing the real estate development and management. Those malls and plazas make up the operations side. Plus, the Cafaro Foundation supports churches, schools and other charitable causes.

The investment accounting manager accounts for the investment activities and holdings, monthly, quarterly and annually.

There is no tax season, so the job offers a good work-life balance.

“It’s a lot more exciting than normal accounting in my opinion,” Nigh said.

Nigh is being promoted, which is creating this opening. He sees it as a very valued job at Cafaro and knows it will be the right opportunity for someone.

“It’s a great and exciting position, and we would love to have a great response and hire somebody that’s very motivated,” Nigh said.

Cafaro also needs a tax manager and accounting staff. So, if you’re a whiz with numbers, there’s opportunity.

Head over to Cafaro’s website to see the job listings.