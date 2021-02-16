JobsNOW: Businesses within Canfield’s Westford Lifestyle Community looking to hire

The Kennsington Golf Course and Grille, Courtyard by Marriott and Waypoint 4180 are hiring

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Job fairs present good opportunities. There’s a big one next week, involving three places that work together inside the Westford Lifestyle Community in Canfield.

The Kennsington Golf Course is waiting for the first sign of spring, but the Grille is open year-round. It needs cooks, servers and bartenders ready to make a lunch or dinner into a grand experience.

“We’re pretty much looking for people that are experienced but then people who have a great personality because you’re with guests all day because you want to make sure they have a great experience over at the Grille,” said Jessica Ferraro, with the Kennsington Grille.

Kennsington is just one property on location. Right next door is the Courtyard by Marriott. It has a need for housekeepers, ready to brighten up the rooms, and for people to staff the bistro, which helps feed the guests with a light breakfast or snacks.

“We are willing to follow them every step of the way and make sure that they are qualified and start their first day having the knowledge they need for that kind of work,” said Jenny Pratt, with the Courtyard by Marriott.

The final property is Waypoint 4180 at Westford Commons. It also has a need for bartenders and servers in preparation for its event facility getting more use while guidelines require it to use one server for every 20 to 30 guests.

“Once we get everything rocking and rolling again after some of the guidelines get lifted, we are very, very short with bartenders and servers and we hold over 1,000 people here,” said Nancy Sullivan, with Waypoint 4180.

The structure of these three places also involves teamwork. It’s one company and one training, which means workers can pick up hours in all three places if they want.

“So we’re all in communication and we’re all one team under one umbrella. So it’s a win-win for everybody,” Sullivan said.

There are other positions available as well. If you like golf, they need people for maintenance and even a golf cart attendant. Courtyard and Waypoint are also hiring for management. There are a number of available positions.

There is a job fair being held next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then again from 5-7 p.m. on both days. It will be held at Waypoint 4180.

They say to come dressed for success, bring your resume and be prepared for an interview.