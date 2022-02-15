YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Love the Bus is an annual month-long celebration held each February.

The event highlights the important role of the yellow school bus in education and shows appreciation for the school bus drivers who safely transport more than 25 million children to and from school every day.

Community Bus Services partners with school districts in Trumbull and Mahoning County to provide transportation. There are two people on every bus to help with the children.

“Some people just think that we pick kids up and take them home or we take them to school. We’re driving kids into their future. It’s a huge impact to the whole country,” said Deb Roth, a spokesperson for Community Bus Services.

CBS is hiring bus drivers already licensed and it’s hiring bus driver trainees, who will be paid while getting trained to get their proper certification.

“If you work for it you can get there, and we’re going to make sure you get there. We want you to be successful,” Roth said.

Bus drivers must pass all the necessary background checks to get on the bus.

Drivers can have a schedule that matches their child, and they get holidays and summers off. Those are just a few of the benefits.

“It is a career position. I think that it not used to be considered that. it definitely is with the retirement plan that’s in place. And because it’s a growing industry, it’s very competitive in wages,” Roth said. There are also amazing advancement opportunites. There’s OBI’s (on board instructors) which are needed, you can move into supervision and management. There’s a lot of places to go.”

Community Bus Services also needs diesel techs.

You can apply online or call 1-800-989-8BUS or in person at Community Bus Service, 1976 Niles Road SE, Warren, Ohio.