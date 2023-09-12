COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — Columbiana Boiler has been in business for 129 years but built its last boiler 101 years ago. Its focus now is on other things, including hiring.

Columbiana Boiler Company has seen record volumes for its pressure vessels, tanks and cylinders used in the chemical industry, and its kettles for galvanizing and other hot dip coatings.

“We are the only producer of our products in the U.S., and they do want to buy the U.S.-made product instead of purchasing it from somewhere like India or Germany,” said Mike Koprivnak, Vice President of Columbiana Boiler.

CBC cuts plates two to three inches thick for a kettle that can hold from 300,000 to over 7 million pounds of hot zinc. Welders are a big part of the five-week construction. CBC needs qualified 3G welders.

“We offer stick welding MIG welding, TIG welding, electrode gas sub arc,” Koprivnak said.

Work is four days a week. The fifth day is overtime and there’s no weekend work. The kettle department has a backlog.

“We’d like to fulfill those orders quicker for the customers because there’s other customers that are looking to place orders,” Koprivnak said.

CBC also needs general laborers who prepare the parts put together by welders. United Combustion & Services builds the rest of the equipment.

“I mean, we build the equipment, we have to be able to service it, you know, keep it running, maintained. Make sure it’s safe,” said Wayne Good, Vice President of CBC.

UCS (United Combustion & Services) is hiring a field service tech who understands how it all works.

“It’s like hands-on learning and it takes time, but they’re pretty much the bloodline of the company when they’re on the road,” Good said.

Those interested can apply for these positions in person at Columbiana Boiler or email a resume. For further information, visit the CBC ‘s and UCS’s websites.

Columbiana Boiler Company and United Combustion & Services are both located at 200 W. Railroad Street.