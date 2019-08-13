JobsNOW: Boardman Y looking to hire passionate employees for new special needs program

All employees must be over the age of 18 and have a unique qualification

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Davis Family YMCA is looking for some very special employees for a brand new program this fall.

The Respite Recreational Program was created to fill a gap in the area by providing recreational programs for an underserved group of students.

“We will be serving students who are diagnosed with sensory, developmental or social impairments, disabilities or disorders,” said Yalonda Stewart, program site coordinator.

The program will run for two hours every Saturday and will also give the children’s parents a much-needed break.

“A temporary relief for families. We know that caring for children with needs can be very challenging and often, those parents don’t get a break. Also, we wanted the program to provide a positive experience for the children,” Stewart said.

Employees will be assigned to work with the students one-on-one and will guide them through several different activities.

“Such as music and movement, gross motor play, as well as motivational mentoring where the staff will work one-to-one with the children,” Stewart said.

The Y needs to hire at least 10 to 15 people for the program. All employees must be over the age of 18 and have a unique qualification.

“Preferably that have some experience with special needs children — going to school for it, background with family members, some experience with church groups,” said Adele Taylor, YMCA preschool family director.

The employees will be paid $12 an hour, three hours a week.

But, the real rewards for the job come from helping the students.

“Someone who has energy, enthusiasm and background with the special needs community, who wants to invest back into that community,” Taylor said.

If you’re interested in apply for the position, visit the YMCA of Youngstown’s website and search for employment opportunities.