JobsNOW: Boardman sauce maker hiring, training included

Over 100,000 bottles of barbecue and pasta sauces are made every day at Summer Garden Food Manufacturing in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A few national brands of pasta and barbecue sauces are made on McClurg Road in Boardman. People across America can taste the quality, which originates here in the Valley, and the place where they are made is hiring.

Over 100,000 bottles of barbecue and pasta sauces are made every day at Summer Garden Food Manufacturing in Boardman. Demand increased during the pandemic, so it added a manufacturing line a month ago.

“We needed a dedicated second line just to work on the alfredo line so we can increase and continue to follow on the other brands with barbecue sauces and pasta sauces,” said Michelle Gross, human resource director.

The G. Hughes brand remains red hot across the nation and is growing. Plus, the Gia Russa and Guy Fieri brands are popular nationally. The demand is also there for the alfredo sauce line.

“The need is immediate. We can’t get help fast enough,” said Rick Coradini, director of manufacturing.

Summer Garden is hiring full-time machine operators. It needs at least 10 and can’t grow without more help. A capper operator will fill the machine with caps. The filling operator just watches the filling. The packaging operator just watches the packaging.

“We’re not asking them to tear apart a machine. We’re not asking them to do anything from a motor standpoint. That would be up to our maintenance team to do,” Coradini said.

You just need a high school diploma and a willingness to learn.

“We’re here to train people. They don’t need to know how to operate machines. We’re going to train them on that. They’ll do some quality checks while at their station, and really just learn how to make sure their machine is running correctly,” Gross said.

The alfredo sauce jar is filled and cooks in the jar for two hours. Summer Garden is making over 3,000 cases a day. It’s a cool place to work, knowing the product is sold across America. It’s also one of the cleanest.

“We have a lot of certifying agencies because we’re a food manufacturing plant, so we have nothing but to keep clean,” Coradini said.

Summer Garden is also following all COVID-19 protocols to ensure the product and the workers are safe.

Applying is easy. You can do it in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 500 McClurg Road, Boardman. Applications are right at the front door. Or you can apply online.