JobsNOW: Boardman offering competitive pay to drive bus

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - You can't have school without a school bus driver. Multiple districts want to attract more drivers so they can keep the buses on the road.

A local bus fair is planned in hopes of getting you in the driver’s seat.

Boardman Schools use 55 bus drivers to handle 55 routes, every day. The drivers who sit behind the wheel are focused on the road while checking a mirror to keep control of 40 to 60 kids on the bus.

Boardman Transportation Supervisor Ryan Dunn has been a driver since he graduated from the district. He still fills in as a substitute if needed.

“School bus drivers are the counselor, mentor, the teacher, the parent, the motivator, there are so many descriptions built into the school bus driver,” Dunn said.

Tom Harris has been driving for 10 years. He says an important factor is to love kids.

“If you love kids, you should do it. I love being around kids. You have to have a lot of patience doing it,” Harris said.

Boardman needs school bus drivers. They get holidays off, summer breaks, and the job can be flexible. Even if you don't have a commercial driver's license, Boardman can train you to get one.

“We do all the training. The pre-trip, the driving, the pickups, drop-offs, railroads, turnarounds, so hopefully in 25 hours, you’d have somebody trained,” Harris said.

Drivers have to pass drug tests, plus background checks from the FBI and BCI.

Boardman is looking for substitute bus drivers. You don't have to live in the district, but being on-call it would help to be close and know the streets.

The pay is competitive at $16 per hour.

“It is very high for this area, which is good. That is exactly what we need. We are trying to pull in as many quality drivers as we can,” Dunn said.

Starting as a sub is a great way to get established and move into a full-time role.

Boardman’s Bus Driver Job Fair is Wednesday, February 20 from 10 a.m. to noon at the new bus garage on Raupp Ave, which is right next to the Boardman Township Building.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.