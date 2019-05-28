JobsNow: Boardman food manufacturer needs help on the assembly line Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Summer Garden Food Manufacturing is looking to hire more workers. You probably know all about the products it makes.

The machines are humming at Summer Garden Foods in Boardman. With a new barbecue sauce going to stores across the nation, they're running hard and fast to make over 100,000 jars a day -- enough to fill six trucks.

"Right now, our team is working pretty much around the clock five days a week. We need to break out people, add more people into that whole mix," Tom Zidian said.

Summer Garden is ready to add machine operators because it's also still making four to five categories of products, including Gia Russa Italian Foods and the Guy Fieri line.

The machine operators are cross-trained so they can work in different capacities around the plant.

"Let's say you go to a capper machine. You're adjusting height, you're adjusting for different heights and widths of jars," Rick Coradini said.

Everything is completely automated until you see the tow truck driver pick it up.

Summer Garden will provide training.

The machine operators also do quality testing in-line, checking temperatures, packaging and more. The shifts can be 12 hours long.

Summer Garden is run by the Zidian Group, which sells products locally and nationally. It has grown from a little place in Coitsville doing 100 cases a day to now doing thousands.

This is a great opportunity to join the team and see where it can take you.

"We want people willing to work hard, want to be promoted into other jobs and move up with the company as we grow," Zidian said.

"You can find our products in every state and when you travel state-to-state, you can see what you make. You take pride in that and it hits home," Coradini said. "Looking for people to take pride in what they do."

Summer Garden is taking applications now. There's a hiring sign in front of the factory on McClurg Road.

There's also an open house on Thursday, June 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. so you can learn more about opportunities at Summer Garden.

There are also positions including sanitation and electrical controls technician, as well as day and night shifts available.

For employment opportunities, you can email them at HR@SummerGardenFood.com.

JobsNOW is a joint initiative between WKBN and the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber.