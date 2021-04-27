JobsNOW: Boardman business needs workers who can keep things clean

Brilliant Cleaning will provide training and all supplies are provided by the company

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Everybody likes a feeling of cleanness. Some people need a professional willing to help

A company in Boardman called Brilliant Cleaning Services does just that, and they need more workers.

“We have a family here. You know we have a great crew of people that take a lot of pride in what they do, and they are proud of the relationships they have with our customers and the job they do for them,” said owner Theresa Viviano.

Brilliant Cleaning has 30 professionals who follow a high standard of cleaning after clients share what they want. It has a residential side and a commercial side, which also does floor services, including commercial tile cleaning.

“It would be great if they come with some experience cleaning. Just so they kind of know exactly where to start and what to do, but we don’t really wait for that,” Viviano said.

The jobs are part-time, but the scheduling is set up so you can go back to the same house or same commercial job and have ownership of it.

“We want them to feel like they’re a part of something bigger. They are essential workers, which has become really important right now. That’s something that wasn’t really looked as being such a value in the past, and I feel workers are more valued now than they ever have been,” Viviano said.

Brilliant Cleaning Service serves our five-county area, across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

You can apply online or send an email to hello@brilliantcleaningservice.net