JobsNOW: Boak & Sons hiring before busy home improvement season

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Spring makes people anxious for home improvement projects, and that keeps construction workers busy.

Boak & Sons is hiring more workers to meet the demand.



“Why the need is because we’re having a great start to the year. We’ve come out of this year with the winter, we’ve had with a little more of a backlog, and we’re looking for good, quality installers. They’re just not as easy to come by as you might think,” said Chris White, vice president of Boak & Sons.



Boak & Sons is hiring for the roofing, siding, insulation and gutter departments.

The company raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour and pays more, depending on the skill set that workers bring.



“The qualifications are just having a knack for construction. We want to have people onboard that aren’t afraid to work with their hands, that want to show up every day, that want to give us an honest day’s work and also give our customers the quality that they’ve come to know Boak & Sons for,” White said.



Crews do specialize, which allows employees to get additional training so they’re the best at what they do.

If you have multiple skills and talents, there is an opportunity to be cross-trained.

The company handles both residential and commercial work.



“So we’re constantly going from project to project to project, and every project has its own life and has its own structure. It’s something new every day,” White said.



White started with Boak & Sons in 1999 and has moved up within the organization. He said there’s plenty of opportunity.

“If the sun is shining, you’re going to work at Boak & Sons. We treat our employees like we treat our customers, with the value that they are,” he said.

You can apply in-person at the Boak & Sons location, which is 75 Victoria Road in Austintown.