(WKBN) – There are exciting opportunities in banking, such as becoming a universal banker. The job combines helping people with their money, doing simple transactions and recommending appropriate products or services. Farmers National Bank can help get your career off the ground.

Many people still prefer to do their banking in person, which puts the universal banker position in high demand. Farmers is hiring, sensing growth.

“They open accounts, they can start loan applications. They also take transactions on the teller line and they will often make referrals to various departments,” said Lynn Himes, a Canfield branch manager.

Having some level of cash-handling experience would help, and sales skills are also beneficial. But the most important aspect is bringing strong customer service to the job.

“Somebody that brings those clients in and builds those banking relationships by offering products and services that Farmers has that will ultimately benefit that client,” said Jessica Stratton, a universal banker.

The universal banker will help customers make good choices and put them in front of the right people to help them achieve their financial goals. Whether it be assistance with opening a new CD, researching a mortgage, looking into wealth management or something else.

“It’s just great to be able to help somebody meet their goals, whether it be lending them money for a big project that they’re doing or trying to save money for, you know, their retirement, vacations, anything like that,” Stratton said.

It’s a position that puts one firmly in the banking world. The universal banker will be expected to have a strong knowledge of all of the bank’s products and services, and this position could be a big stepping stone.

“Many of our universal bankers have come to us without any banking experience and they ended up being the best universal bankers that we’ve had,” Himes said.

Many different Farmers branches need these universal bankers and even tellers. It can also lead to advancement.

You can get more information on the jobs and apply through Farmers’ website.