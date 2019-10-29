JobsNOW: Austintown sign company with national clients looking to fill open positions

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A sign can make all the difference for a business. One locally owned, third-generation family business has a great need for workers and is hiring, with no experience necessary.

McHenry Industries is in the midst of its best quarter ever — 56 employees are making signs that go up across the nation.

“So we’ve taken on a lot of national accounts. With that comes a lot of volume, and the need for more workers comes basically from that,” said Ron Musilli, Jr., president of McHenry Industries.

Everything is built in Austintown and then shipped for installs.

When it’s time for Taylor Kia to replace a sign, it calls on McHenry Industries. A 17 by 10 foot sign is going to Wisconsin. Some letters are being made for a national retailer to replace its signs at 700 locations across the nation.

With all of these projects, McHenry Industries needs more workers.

“We’re willing to train anyone. If you can be here and you’re willing to work, we’re willing to take you on and we’ll find a spot for you,” Musilli said.

“You don’t exactly have to know the business to come in this door. You just have to be willing to learn, be flexible, and we’ll guide you and teach you,” said Matt Clark, part of the company’s quality control.

McHenry Industries is looking for welders, painters, fabricators and CNC operators.

Having experience in those areas is a bonus. But if not, they’ll train you to work in metal fabrication or do trim cap work or even work in shipping.

“Honestly, if you can be here, we’ll find a spot for you. We’ve had the sign out front for a couple weeks and had people come in, no experience at all. We’ve found places for them to work in here and we’ll progress you as you go,” Musilli said.

That progression can even lead to advancement.

McHenry Industries has no outside sales representative. Its business has been growing since 1964 by word of mouth. It’s even starting to outgrow its expansion, which is ready to turn 10 years old.

McHenry Industries is not standing still, and its workers will always see something exciting to make.

“Different national brands coming to us for rebranding. Every day is exciting. Every day is different. Nothing is ever the same,” Musilli said.

You can apply in person for these positions at McHenry Industries, located at 85 Victoria Road in Austintown. You can get an interview on the spot between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.