AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grant is giving Austintown police the opportunity to hire two full-time officers.



The department is taking applicants for the position. The starting pay is $23.07 per hour.

To apply, applicants must be U.S. citizens, at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, valid Ohio Driver’s License and a valid OPOTA Basic Certificate.

Interested applicants can pick up an application at the department or from the township’s website.

The application process includes a physical fitness test, written test, background test, and interviews as well as a drug screening, a psychological exam and a medical exam.

For more information, contact Sergeant Valorie Delmont at 330-799-9721 or vdelmont@austintowntwp.com.