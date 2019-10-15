JobsNow: Austintown manufacturer willing to train you in rubber molding

TMI wants reliable workers who are willing to learn

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown manufacturer is hiring and you don’t need to have experience to qualify — just an attention to detail.

Rubber is used for more than just tires. It’s the main material for TMI in Austintown, which made rubber seals used on the Space Shuttle landing gear.

TMI has been around for 35 years. It makes parts for aerospace, military, agriculture and medicine, among other industries.

There are thousands of applications for rubber. O-rings, simple seals and gaskets are just some of the things made at TMI.

The company is looking to hire more press operators who take preformed rubber, load it into a mold and put it into a press, then heart the rubber until it is cured.

“We don’t look for someone to come in here with experience in rubber molding or experience with molding in general,” Shayn Danks said. “What we look for are the intangibles.”

TMI wants reliable workers who are willing to learn. It sets them up for success, starting by working alongside an experienced operator on one press to eventually operating three presses alone.

“You’re always going to be doing something, but you’re not necessarily sprinting from press to press or running around,” Danks said. “It’s a pretty comfortable environment out there.”

The other open positions are in the inspection and finishing room. This is where the parts go after being molded. Beginners start with hand sanding, using some small tools.

TMI is ready to help workers.

“We just kind of train them,” Ricquita Townsend said. “From the point that they come in, we work with them so they know the functions of the job.”

The parts inspector works with every size part, including those as small as a fingernail.

Preparing these parts for shipping is another aspect of the job in the inspection room.

In all areas, TMI puts quality first.

“It’s extremely important because we are the last ones to look at the parts before they go out the door,” Townsend said. “It’s really important that our products are quality and that they’re inspected well.”

TMI is hiring for first- and second-shift work. There is plenty of room for advancement as TMI expects to keep growing.

You can apply in-person at its location at 6475 Victoria East Road or email a resume to info@teamtmi.com.