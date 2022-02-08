YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Vallourec has close to 700 workers in Youngstown. You’ll notice more of its products outside in the yard, waiting to be shipped — that’s a good sign, and the company needs more workers to make it.

Vallourec is hiring. It makes seamless tubular products, roughly 42 to 48 feet long. Much of it is used for underground drilling, which is rebounding.

“Well, we’re increasing production and that our business is doing well. So we need to increase our crewing and our production level, so we need more people,” said Dave Macek, an HR business partner.

Vallourec is hiring entry-level production operators and they’ll be trained to work throughout the mills in various areas. That’s how Jake Buzard was hired 10 years ago after seeing an ad on TV, and now he’s a plant manager.

“Really anybody with a solid work ethic. Somebody who’s teachable, willing to learn, ask questions. I think he’s gonna be able to find a home here,” Buzard said.

A high school diploma is the only qualification for entry-level positions. You can take additional training at Vallourec and move up.

The Fine Quality Mill puts threads on the ends of pipe before a purple protective covering is attached. The plant makes half a million tons each year.

“It’s great to be involved with something, something long-lasting and something that everybody knows and kind of a call back to the old days of steel in Youngstown,” said Aaron Andrella, Quality Control Finishing.

Vallourec has workers who run industrial equipment, and some highly automated machine operating positions. Josh Pence got a degree in nursing but now he’s helping Vallourec ship pipe around the world.

“I guess you really don’t need a background in this kind of environment to work here. There’s a lot of good guys that will train,” Pence said.

Vallourec is holding hiring events Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be at the 706 South State Street location.

Vallourec also has skilled professional openings, such as electrical or mechanical maintenance. Plus, professional openings such as for engineers.

In total, there are 32 openings that you can check out on Vallourec’s website.