YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s an important position open in Mahoning County and no experience is necessary. In fact, you get paid while training. And the wage is pretty good.

The Mahoning County sheriff has multiple opportunities to get involved. One need is for housing unit officers. The job is to supervise inmates in a controlled environment at the county jail.

“Their job is working within the correctional facility, ensuring that the inmates are safe cared for,” Greene said.

Housing officers make sure no contraband comes into the jail and that the inmates receive proper medical care and food. No experience is necessary. You’ll get paid while being trained and sent to a three-week correctional academy.

“The starting wage is very good at $23 an hour, the retirement I would call excellent. The benefits are great,” Greene said.

No prior police experience or a police certificate is needed.

The housing unit is extremely important to all local law enforcement because it’s the main place to house inmates around Mahoning County.

“It affects all law enforcement around the county because where else are they going to put people you know, other than the jail?” Greene said

Housing officers will need to pass a drug test and a very thorough background check. The county is looking for strong-minded people.

“I’m not pulling the wool over anybody’s eyes. It can be a stressful job, but when it’s done properly and efficiently, it also can be a very safe, safe environment to work at,” Greene said.

It’s an opportunity to be involved in law enforcement. To start, fill out an application and talk with the sheriff’s department about what you can expect when taking on a career like this.

“If you have a good work history, you know, we’ll take you on and put you to work,” Greene said.

There is room for advancement and it can even lead to police academy training for the best of the best.