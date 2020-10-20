Jobs NOW: COVID doesn’t stop hiring at VXI in Youngstown

VXI has separated workers to keep them safe during the pandemic, but it still has room to grow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One place which is growing and hiring aggressively is VXI. You may know it as the call center in downtown Youngstown.

VXI has separated workers to keep them safe during the pandemic, but it still has room to grow.

VXI needs 300 consultants in Youngstown who handle inbound and outbound calls for top companies.

“We could be selling products. It could be customer service. It could be energy related. It could be technology related, so it’s vast and varied,” said Operations Manager Mickey Grubbs,

Once you get experience, you can even move toward your favorite part of the business. VXI wants you to be successful.

“Our associates that do the best are goal-oriented. They are setting goals for themselves. They are outgoing, positive mental attitude,” said Director Chris Fisher,

VXI is relied on for call-center support by some of the biggest corporate names around the country, but the local company is also a place where you can grow, from just having a job, to enjoying a career.

“Ninety-eight percent of our leadership positions have all started out as an agent, so you don’t need a degree. You don’t need management experience. We teach you. We train you,” Fisher said.

VXI also needs those managers and supervisors in Youngstown. Bring your best, and they’ll supply the growth and opportunity.

VXI has competitive benefits, including bonuses and something called referral for life. For each person you suggest that gets hired, you get $20 per pay period.

VXI has been in Youngstown for over a decade.

“It is a calling. We have a good area where we can source from. Our location makes it unique. We’re right in the middle of a thriving downtown, which makes us accessible to multiple counties, which is a good draw for us,” Grubbs said.

You can apply in-person at 20 Federal Plaza, Youngstown or online.

VXI also has 400 positions available in Canton.

