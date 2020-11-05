Job listings online for new Lordstown battery plant

Construction on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the all-new Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Ultium Cells LLC  General Motors joint venture with LG Chem  will mass-produce Ultium battery cells for electric vehicles and create more than 1,100 new jobs in Northeast Ohio. (Photo by Roger Mastroianni for General Motors)

The targeted opening date for the plant is in the first quarter of 2022

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jobs are now being listed for General Motors’ new battery plant in Lordstown.

Jobs in engineering and purchasing were listed on Ultium Cells’ website.

Ultium Cells is a joint venture lithium-ion automotive battery cell manufacturing plant between LG Chem and General Motors.

The $2.3 billion battery plant will mass produce battery cells for electric vehicles. It is expected to create about 1,100 jobs.

Salaries weren’t listed, but positions listed the salaries as “market-competitive” and also referenced available tuition assistance and a vehicle discount program on GM-branded vehicles.

GM spokesman Dan Flores said jobs will be posted online as they are available. He said the targeted opening date for the plant is in the first quarter of 2022.

Crews have been working on construction of the plant in Lordstown.

More stories from WKBN.com: