Job fair scheduled at Salem Regional Medical Center

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is holding a job fair Saturday morning — from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event will take place in SRMC’s Private Dining Room, located at the back of the cafeteria on the hospital’s ground floor. The hospital is at 1995 East State Street in Salem.

Open interviews will be conducted during the event. Resumes are not required, but will be accepted.

A light breakfast and refreshments will be provided.

For more information, call SRMC’s Human Resources Department at 330-332-7636.

To learn more about careers at SRMC, go to www.salemregional.com/careers..