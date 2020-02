The person who gets the job would be in charge of helping to plan the biggest concerts of the year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JAC LIVE needs an event coordinator.

The person who gets the job would be in charge of helping to plan the biggest concerts of the year, as well as other duties.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred, along with event coordination and management.

If interested in applying, send a cover letter and resume to Careers@Jacmg.com no later than 5 p.m. February 21.