Hundreds of job opportunities available with regional restaurant chain

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) – A regional restaurant chain is actively looking for workers here in the Valley.

Some of the perks of being an Eat’n Park or Hello Bistro employee include a 401K plan, health insurance, paid vacation time and, what everyone loves, free food. Their focus is to employ over 500 new smiling faces into their restaurants this week.

If this sounds like a good fit, stop by the hiring event happening August 4 at several locations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio to meet with current team members.

They’re looking for 550 new hires, all part of the ‘Smile Search’ hiring event for friendly potential employees who could work at Eat’n Park or Hello Bistro.

Head over to the nearest Eat’n Park or Hello Bistro location nearest you August 4. Eat’n Park hiring events begin at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Hello Bistro. Both run until 7 p.m.

Eat’n Park is looking to hire all positions including servers, cooks and dishwashers. Hello Bistro managers are looking to expand their guest service team and utility team, as well as hire some people with culinary skills.

For more information visit the Eat’n Park website, and to apply before the Smile Search August 4, text SMILE to 85000. Visit Hello Bistro’s website and text HELLO to 85000.