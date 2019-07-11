Howland Police Department looking to hire full-time officer

Full-time police officers with the department are paid $26.23 an hour

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland Police Department is looking to hire a full-time officer.

You must be OPOTA certified, at least 21 years old and have a valid driver’s license.

New hires will get 85% of the patrolman rate while they’re training, 90% during the first year on the job and 100% after the first year.

If you’re interested in the job, print an application, fill it out and turn it into the Howland Police Department with an updated resume.