HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Chick-Fil-A in Howland is hosting a career day with open interviews.

It’s from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11.

Just head to the Holiday Inn and Suites near the Howland Chick-Fil-A.

Positions are full time and start at $12 an hour.

Those attending should bring a resume.