Honda dealerships in Cortland, Hermitage hiring before summer rush

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Two area Honda dealerships are looking to hire employees in their sales and service departments before summer.

There are job openings at Apostolakis Honda in Cortland on Elm Road and Shenango Honda in Hermitage on E. State Street.

The Honda dealerships are looking for experienced sales and leasing consultants and service technicians. There is a signing bonus for well-qualified candidates.

Apostolakis Honda also needs an experienced automotive internet sales professional and a back-up finance/sales and leasing consultant.

Shenango Honda is accepting applications for an office manager with dealership experience.

You can turn in an application at the dealerships during regular business hours (Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

You can also email a resume to LisaT@ApostolakisAuto.com.