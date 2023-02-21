YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN ) — JobsNow has a local company with flexible hours — the owner says you can practically build your own schedule, and all it’s asking for is dependable employees.

Beloved Guardians Home Health was founded about two years ago by Monique Davis. It’s located inside of the Youngstown Business Incubator in downtown Youngstown.

“We are a home health care agency. We service the elderly, mainly, but we can service anybody who needs home health care services,” Davis says.

Davis, along with the other home aids that work with her, offer a variety of nonmedical services to clients in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“[With] some clients, you made do companionship. You may just go in and be their companion for the day. Some clients, you may do [activities of daily living],” Davis says. “You may have to bathe [them]. You meal prep, do light house keeping.”

The goal of Beloved Guardians is to keep people living on their own in their own homes for as long as they can.

William Goliday has someone come twice a week.

“It’s great — especially, changing my bed,” Goliday says. “It’s hard for me because I have COPD, and walking around that bed is quite a job.”

Davis says they help many people like Golidy. However, the company is hoping to hire more aids.

“This isn’t an easy job. It’s career, and we want people to come in and want to help others. You have to have the heart for it,” Davis says.

One of the home aids says they’re looking for certain qualities in a job candidate.

“Our clients really depend on us, and so we really need somebody that’s compassionate and dependable,” Brenda Reynolds says.

Davis is hoping to hire multiple aids because she wants to grow the care her team provides.

“We’re doing this for the greater good, it ain’t just about us,” Davis says. “We’re doing this to truly help people, because we never know when we will need that help. We want to treat others as we want to be treated.”

Potential job candidates must have a drivers license, a car, and at least one year of experience is preferred.

Those interested in applying can do so at the company’s location at 241 W. Federal St. in Youngstown, Suite 506.