WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County is advertising for a human resources director.

Minimum qualifications include five years of experience in HR and a bachelor’s degree.

The salary is between $65,000 and $97,000, depending on experience.

The deadline to apply is July 15.

Candidates should have expertise in administering employee benefits and labor relations, including union contract negotiations and dispute resolution.

Duties would include overseeing COBRA, ADA, FMLA, DOL SERB and Drug Free Workplace Act regulations.

Send a resume to Trumbull County Human Resources Department, 160 High St. N.W., Warren, 44481.