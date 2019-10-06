Gordmans hiring holiday help during Wednesday job fair

(WKBN) – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is hiring hundreds of seasonal associates for its holiday season.
The retailer is holding a job fair at all of its locations from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9.
Gordmans say it is seeking “friendly, helpful and guest-focused” seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.
Locally, Gordmans has locations in Salem, Ohio and Greenville, Pa.