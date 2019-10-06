Gordmans hiring holiday help during Wednesday job fair

The job fair will be 3-8 p.m. October 9 at all of Gordmans' stores

Home retailer franchise Gordmans will be opening a location in Greenville this September, and the store is hiring.

(WKBN) – Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is hiring hundreds of seasonal associates for its holiday season.

The retailer is holding a job fair at all of its locations from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 9.

Gordmans say it is seeking “friendly, helpful and guest-focused” seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.

Locally, Gordmans has locations in Salem, Ohio and Greenville, Pa.

