GLI Pool Products in Youngstown holding job fair for several open positions

The job fair will be Friday, February 14

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – GLI Pool Products in Youngstown is growing and is holding a job fair to fill available positions.

The job fair will be from 7 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, February 14. The event takes place at GLI Pool Products’ manufacturing facility at 215 Sinter Ct. in Youngstown.

Those applying should come to the back of the building and park in the back parking lot. Signs will be posted to direct applicants to the factory entrance.

Candidates will be able to speak with Human Resources and Manufacturing representatives as well as other staff members.

Open positions include beader/cut table operators, inspectors, sewing and RF operators, shipping and receiving clerks, maintenance, production supervision, estimator, product marketing manager, digital communications managers and customer services representative.

Those attending the job fair are asked to pre-apply at www.whynotyoungstown.com before arriving.

According to the company, it employs more than 340 people on three shifts within its Youngstown facility. The company manufactures and ships custom pool liners and safety covers worldwide