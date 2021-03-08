Giant Eagle to host 2-day hiring event

There are full-time positions with benefits and part-time positions available

HOWLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Giant Eagle is hosting a big two-day hiring event in the Mahoning Valley.

The grocery store chain is looking to fill open positions and setting up host locations to make it easier for candidates to apply in person.

The 2-day event will be held Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

March 9

Howland Giant Eagle – 8202 East Market St., Howland

Canfield Giant Eagle – 525 East Main St., Canfield

March 10

Community Center Giant Eagle – 121 Doral Dr., Boardman

Austintown Giant Eagle – 5220 Mahoning Ave.

You can also apply online at jobs.gianteagle.com.

Giant Eagle is looking for workers who are friendly, adaptable and have a desire to take care of the customer.

Arranging the curbside pickup deliveries is one of the hottest areas, but there’s an opening in every department.

“I believe we got 100 positions open right now, full-time, part-time. If you have some experience in meat cutting, cake decorating, and baking, we certainly would like to see you stop in, get an interview, and I think we can find a place for you,” said John Chick, Howland senior store leader.

Giant Eagle has multiple departments and opportunities to cross-train, plus participate in leadership training to move up the ladder.