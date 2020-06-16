Gabe’s looking to hire employees for new western PA stores

Live Now
Cashiers, floor associates and truck unloaders are among the positions that need to be filled

(WKBN) – Gabe’s is opening two new locations in western Pennsylvania July 24. The company is holding interviews this week to hire 80 people per store.

Cashiers, floor associates and truck unloaders are among the positions that need to be filled.

The new store in Hermitage is holding interviews at the Park Inn on New Castle Road in West Middlesex Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For the New Castle location, interviews will be at the Hampton Inn on W. State Street Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can also email an application and set up a time for an interview:

  • Hermitage – applyjobs.102@gabes.net
  • New Castle – applyjobs.101@gabes.net

