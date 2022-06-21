WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Packard Music Hall is hiring a facility manager.

The person would oversee operations, including the set-ups and changeovers, plus engineering, building and ground maintenance. They even are the point of contact for tour and promoter reps.

A Bacheor’s degree in business, sports management or related field is preferred in addition to experience in public assemblies in a supervisory or management capacity.

To apply, email a resume and/or cover letter to info@packardmusichall.com by June 10 at 4 p.m.