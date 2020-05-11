JobsNOW: Domino’s pizza looking to hire 100 team members in Youngstown area

To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino's locations throughout the region need additional team members

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Over one million Ohioans and one million Pennsylvanians are out of work — some jobs may not return. There is a company that’s hiring though if you need a job to help make ends meet, plus, it seems pretty fun.

There’s great excitement in eating a pizza, and there’s just as much fun making one — putting on all the cheese, adding the toppings and sliding it in the oven.

“So you’re talking to someone who has pizza sauce in her veins. I’ve been with Domino’s for six years. Our staff absolutely loves what they do,” said Madison Haskell, general manager of the Domino’s location in Salem.

The Salem location is part of the group owned locally by Ammar Jali.

“We realize in these tough times a lot of people have lost their jobs, have gone on unemployment, and we want to take care of our community the best we can by hiring 100 plus people,” Haskell said.

Domino’s has 10 stores across Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties, even western Pennsylvania. So if one isn’t hiring, you can find a position at another store.

“Stores across Warren, Hubbard, Salem, Austintown, Newton Falls, Sharon, Greenville, Boardman, Calcutta and Niles are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical,” Jali said.

They’re looking for managers, assistant managers, delivery drivers and customer service representatives, who make the pizzas.

“Our stores have been busier than ever and especially here in Salem, we’ve been on our toes 24/7,” Haskell said.

Domino’s provides a contactless delivery option and a carryout option as state rules have closed dine-in restaurants.

The working environment is a team atmosphere.

“Of course, everybody loves pizza. A big part of our job is our family team environment. When we become part of the community, we do what we can for our community,” Haskell said.

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.