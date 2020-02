The store hired two clerks last year with the help of JobsNow, and it needs another

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Dairy 224 is hiring again.

You must be 21 because the store sells beer, wine and tobacco. Plus, you’ll stock shelves and work in the deli.

You can apply in person at 6868 Center Rd., Lowellville, Ohio, 44436. Dairy 224 is just 50 yards from the state line on US-224.

The shift that is available is from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to noon Sunday.