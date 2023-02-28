WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Livi Steel in Warren is hiring a crane operator.

The business has just one shift, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Pay is based on experience, and there’s a good benefits package.

Also, Livi Steel does not require background checks.

Qualified applicants may send their cover letter, resume and references to: ashley.morrow@livisteel.com or mail to: Ashley Morrow c/o Livi Steel, Inc. 1245 Burton St. SE. P.O. Box 2217 Warren, Ohio 44484. Paper applications can also be picked up at the office on Burton St. SE.