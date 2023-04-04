BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Advertising boosts visibility and appeal, and a different kind of ad is benefitting a local school district.

Boardman has put ads on two school buses out in the township with details about the need for bus drivers and aides.

The traffic in the township has generated plenty of attention. Boardman has gotten 12 applications in a month and hired four people, already.

The school district is also looking for help in the garage and needs a person to help maintain the fleet.

“We’re looking for a bus mechanic right now because of the size of the fleet that we have. We have the second-largest fleet in the area. So we run approximately 50 school buses in the morning and in the afternoon plus 1000 field trips every year. So, we have two mechanics right now, and we’re looking for a third just because of the size of our fleet,” said Nick Deniakis, Boardman Schools transportation supervisor.

Boardman does its training in-house for all of these positions.

If you’re hired soon, you could be ready for summer school or the next school year. It’s easy to apply online.

