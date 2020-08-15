Belmont Pines holding job fair for nursing positions, direct care staff

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Belmont Pines Hospital is holding a job fair to fill direct care positions.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 at its facility located at 615 Churchill Hubbard Road.

Positions are available for direct care staff, registered nurses and other ancillary staff to service Belmont Pine’s behavioral health youth population.

If interested, visit BelmontPines.com to view a list of open positions and complete a job application prior to joining us at the fair.