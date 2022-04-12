LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Belmont Pines plays a big role in our community, helping kids with behavioral and mental health issues.

Now, it’s looking for help to fill positions.

It’s the largest children’s behavioral health hospital in northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

The hospital is hiring Registered Nurses (RNs) who pass medicines and coordinate care.

The standard qualifications for RNs apply, and mentorship is also important, recognizing that the children being treated have had trauma in the past.

“This needs to be a safe zone and a comforting zone for these children so that they know what it’s like to have a good leader and somebody that looks up to and makes good decisions. And that’s what we really look as for our RNs here,” said Jarrod Harris, director of human resources.

Belmont Pines has a new wing, which opened three years ago, but it’s closed right now. The hospital has the potential for 121 beds but is only using 82 based on staffing and state standards and laws.

It’s also hiring licensed social workers who connect with the patients and their families in a time of crisis.

“You have to really have the heart for the kids and for the families. It’s not just treating the patients,” said Bethany Doneyko, director of acute services.

That treatment can be short or it could take time. Belmont Pines’ RNs, LPNs, licensed social workers and behavioral health technicians want to help the children take that next step.

“Then to be able to see them with a smile on their face, and a lot of times, not wanting to leave because they have found some sense of security here and the help that they’ve been looking for for so long,” Doneyko said.

Belmont Pines is a Fortune 500 company. There are plenty of growth opportunities in Youngstown or around the USA.

You can apply in person. Belmont Pines will talk with applicants on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can also apply through its website, or send an email to jarrod.harris@uhsinc.com (Jarrod Harris, Director of Human Resources).