Austintown Police Department hiring patrol officers

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Police Department is looking for patrol officers.

Job seekers have 10 days to fill out an application, which are available at the police department. The process also includes a written test and fitness test as well as a drug screening, psychological and medical exams.

The minimum requirements for the position are that applicants must be a U.S. citizen, 21 years old, have high school diploma or GED, valid Ohio Driver’s License and a valid OPOTA Basic Certificate.

The starting rate of pay for the position is $22.06 per hour worked.

Interested applicants can pick up an application at www.austintowntwp.com or at the police department, located at 92 Ohltown Rd.

Once completed, applications can be returned to the police department.

The application deadline is February 28.