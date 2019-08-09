Austintown Local Schools hiring bus drivers

Bus drivers in the district are off during the summer and all school holidays

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Local School district is hiring bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

No experience is necessary to apply.

The district is offering an $800 bonus incentive program and certified CDL training, paid by the district.

The district listed the following requirements for bus drivers:

Applicants must be 18 years of age.

Be a safe, licensed driver for 2 years

Have a high school diploma or GED

Pass a physical exam

Have a valid driver’s license

Pass a background check and drug test

Have an excellent driving record

Interested candidates can apply online at www.austintownschools.org.

For more information, call 330-797-3900, ext. 1084.