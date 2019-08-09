Austintown Local Schools hiring bus drivers

by: Michael Reiner

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown Local School district is hiring bus drivers for the upcoming school year.

No experience is necessary to apply.

The district is offering an $800 bonus incentive program and certified CDL training, paid by the district.

The district listed the following requirements for bus drivers:

  • Applicants must be 18 years of age.
  • Be a safe, licensed driver for 2 years
  • Have a high school diploma or GED
  • Pass a physical exam
  • Have a valid driver’s license
  • Pass a background check and drug test
  • Have an excellent driving record

Bus drivers in the district are off during the summer and all school holidays.

Interested candidates can apply online at www.austintownschools.org.

For more information, call 330-797-3900, ext. 1084.

