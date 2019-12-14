Amid Ellwood City Hospital closure, UPMC holding hiring event

UPMC is inviting those employees, as well as others looking for work, to attend the job fair on Wednesday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – UPMC Jameson in New Castle is holding a job fair amid the shut down of the nearby Ellwood City Hospital.

UPMC is inviting those employees, as well as others looking for work, to attend the job fair from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18.

Clinical and non-clinical positions are being offered at UPMC hospitals, senior living facilities and outpatient locations.

Attendees will get to meet with UPMC talent recruiters, hiring managers and tour UPMC Jameson while learning about career opportunities.

Employees are offered tuition assistance, welfare benefits and paid time off, according to UPMC.

“Our incredible team is growing,” said Rob Jackson, president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon. “We invite our friends and neighbors from Ellwood City to come and explore our career opportunities and learn more about why UPMC is a great place to work.”

Those interested in attending Wednesday’s hiring event can register by visiting http://upmchiringevent.eventbrite.com. Questions can be answered by calling Amy Collins, Talent Acquisition, UPMC, at 412-667-5091.

UPMC Jameson is located at 1211 Wilmington Ave., New Castle, Pa.