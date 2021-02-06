Alta Behavioral Healthcare expanding, looking for new hires

They're looking for licensed counselors, care coordinators and therapists to join the team at the newest location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Alta Behavioral Healthcare center is seeking new employees it expands to a secondary location.

They’re looking for licensed counselors, care coordinators and therapists to join the team at the newest location, Alta’s Center for Mental Health & Wellness, slated to open in late February at the Valley Campus of Care.

Alta is also looking for an experienced applicant to fill a management position. Healthcare workers at Alta receive “competitive compensation and benefits” and engage in wellness initiatives as a staff.

As part of the position at the new Center for Mental Health and Wellness, patients can participate in wellness programs, art therapy and traditional counseling services.

“We’re thrilled to soon open our newest location at the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care. With this expansion, comes the expansion of our staffing and we’re looking to add a team of experienced, dedicated mental health professionals to our organization,” said Joe Shorokey, Chief Executive Officer of Alta Care Group.

Alta Behavioral Healthcare serves children, young adults and families across the county for over 45 years. Applicants can visit the employment page on their website for more information.