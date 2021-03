Berner International has competitive wages and great benefits packages

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Berner International, a maker of air curtains in New Castle, is currently hiring.

Berner has multiple openings as an electrical assembler specialist, a welder/fabricator, an order picker and in the shipping department.

It has competitive wages and great benefits packages.

You can apply in person at 111 Progress Ave., New Castle, PA 16101.

Their number is 724-658-3551.

You can also apply online on the company’s website.